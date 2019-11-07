Thursday, November 7, 2019- Jubilee’s Kibra by-election candidate, McDonald Mariga, was accosted by rowdy ODM youth in Ayany polling station forcing officers to shoot in the air.





Mariga, who did not vote for himself given that he’s not a registered voter in Kibra, had showed up at the Ayany polling station to help an elderly lady cast her ballot.





However, his presence at the polling station did go down well with rowdy ODN youth who chased him away.





The former footballer was forced to drive off in his famous Hammer thought to have set him back Sh40 million as police officers shot in the air to disperse the crowd that was increasing getting impatient.





Watch the video below.



