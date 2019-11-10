Sunday, November 10, 2019

-A Member of County Assembly(MCA) is nursing injuries after she was attacked by the side chick to Kiambu Sports and Youth CEC, Karungo Wa Thang’wa.





The MCA who is identified as Njeri Baraka was attacked by Angela Kagunyi who is the director of Committee Services in the County and a secret lover of Karungo Wa Thang’wa after she moved a motion to impeach him over corruption allegations.





Angela attacked the mover of the motion and left her with a fractured hand.





See photos.












