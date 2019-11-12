Tuesday, November 12, 2019- Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’I, has promised to take action on police officers caught on camera assaulting an armed JKUAT students.





The cops had been sent to disperse the varsity students who were protesting about rampant insecurity but used excessive force sparking outrage on social media.





Taking to twitter, the CS wrote: “I have observed the events at JKUAT today with profound concern. The use of force by police is clearly outlined in the National Police Standing Orders,”





“I have spoken to the IG and we both agree that firm and decisive action shall be taken against any officer who used excessive force, within the next 24 hours,” he added.





Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the alleged the incident that has brought the issue of police brutality to the fore once again.





Watch the disturbing video below ICYM.



