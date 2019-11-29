Friday November 29,2019-

Chaos and pandemonium rocked a meeting at Gathuthuini Primary school in Kirinyaga County on Friday when Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho were heckled for disrespecting Deputy President William Ruto.





Drama began when nominated MP Maina Kamanda, in his speech, failed to recognise Deputy President Dr William Ruto as a key player in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Kamanda reportedly refused to recognise Ruto as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “partner in Government”.





In his address, Kamanda repeatedly made references to President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga as the political pillars, who “have led to uninterrupted peace and political stability in Kenya”.





This infuriated residents who had attended the event who began chanting “Ruto, Ruto”, forcing Kamanda to cut short his speech.





As pro Ruto chants rented the air, Kibicho grabbed the microphone and demand normalcy.





Kibicho asked those “who were not interested in what was being said”, to leave the venue, terming their actions as “primitive”.





Rising to speak, Kibicho’s boss, Fred Matiang’i, asked those who accused Kibicho of being an anti-Ruto crusader to direct the blame on him and President Kenyatta.





The minister further told off the leaders allied to DP Ruto, who are accusing Kibicho of using State resources to undermine Ruto.





“I take full responsibility for any action by the security team, never touch my PS, don’t blame him for any political problem within and without Government. Kenya has only one president – Uhuru Kenyatta – who we receive instructions from. Any action taken by the security personnel is as a result of a presidential directive,” Matiangi said.



