Monday November 29, 2019-

Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has become the first Cabinet Secretary to endorse Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying all Kenyans should support the document.





When launching BBI on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political nemesis Raila Odinga urged Kenyans to read and understand the report before criticising and praising it.





Speaking on Thursday in Kajiado, Dr. Fred Matiang'i backed the document.





Matiangi said the executive summary given by the team is enough to back the document at glance.





“The executive summary given by the president and Raila at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday has obvious take home,” Matiangi said.





“There are those who are sitting on the fence on the pretext that they have not understood the content. The summary is enough,” Matiangi added.





Matiang'i said the unity between the two leaders has brought about relative stability, adding that the course ought to be supported.



