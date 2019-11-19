Tuesday November 19, 2019 -The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday released results of a survey on corruption in the Kenyan government where it declared the Fred Matiang’i-led Minister of Interior as the most corruption institution in Kenya.





According to the EACC report, the government department which receives the highest number of bribes is the Registrar of Persons with a score of 19.9% of all bribes given by Kenyans.





The Registrar of Persons falls under the Immigration Department within the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of Government.





The department is charged with issuing birth certificates, national identity cards among other roles.





Public Hospitals emerged number two with 19.7% of the Kenyans polled reported that they had given bribes to receive services in public hospitals.





The third ranking corrupt body was the police. 17.2% of those polled reported that they had given bribes to regular police.





Also with a score above 15% was the local chief's office or a village elder who were ranked as the fourth most corrupt government officials having received bribes from 16% of the Kenyans polled.





The EACC survey found that the average amount of a bribe in Kenya stood at Sh3,833.14.

"The average bribe paid dropped further from KES 5,058.75 in the 2017 Survey to stand at KES 3,833.14 in 2018 this being the lowest recorded since 2012," the survey stated in part.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



