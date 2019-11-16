Job Vacancy:

Temporary Research Assistants





The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, non-governmental organization that conducts high quality and policy-tailored research on population, health and other broader issues in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

APHRC is implementing an innovative four-year project on “Challenging the Politics of Social Exclusion (CPSE)”, in which the Center acts as a key knowledge partner to the constellation of policy actors engaged in advancing the realization of regional commitments, made by the African States, to enhance the sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of their populations.

To this end, CPSE will (i) support the generation, synthesis and translation of relevant evidence at regional and sub-regional levels in Eastern, Southern and Western Africa as well as in seven focal countries (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Zambia); and (ii) help strengthen core capacities of key (sub-) regional partners to effectively marshal and use evidence in policy processes and engagements.

Mapping of research on our core issues is critical to our work and goal of being a knowledge partner to advance the domestication and implementation of regional commitments made by Africa States, to promote the SRHR agenda.

As part of our evidence synthesis work, APHRC seeks short term research assistants to support our effort on scoping review of existing research on SRHR in SSA.

The research assistants will support our data extractions and screening of articles for 20 days to fast-track our deliverable on scoping review studies.

Specific duties and responsibilities:

· Identification of relevant articles from databases, including Google Scholar and Pubmed

· Obtaining the articles from databases

· Extraction of relevant and pre-specified information from articles

· Data coding

· Constantly engaging with other research assistants to identify areas of concern during data extraction and resolving them with the guidance of a senior researcher

Qualifications, experience and skills:

· Undergraduate degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field;

· Computer skills especially the use of Microsoft Excel and internet search for articles

· Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to effectively work with diverse teams

· Report writing skills

· Knowledge of, and experience in data collection and maintenance

· Some experience working in any of the following areas: a review of literature, scoping reviews, systematic reviews or narrative reviews will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their electronic application including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to cvs@flexi-personnel.com, by close of business November 22, 2019.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Research Assistant – CPSE Project”

PLEASE NOTE APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.