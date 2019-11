In line with the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation’s (REREC’s) mandate of accelerating the pace of rural electrification and the promotion of renewable energy sources for sustainable socio-economic development, the Corporation has launched the REREC Attachment Program (RERECIP). The program’s objective is to support the Government of Kenya’s initiative of empowering Kenyan youth by providing them with opportunities to sharpen their skills and expand their knowledge in their respective professions.