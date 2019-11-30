Three (3) month Industrial Attachment Program – January 2020 to March 2020 and April 2020 to June 2020 Intake





In line with the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation’s (REREC’s) mandate of accelerating the pace of rural electrification and the promotion of renewable energy sources for sustainable socio-economic development, the Corporation has launched the REREC Attachment Program (RERECIP). The program’s objective is to support the Government of Kenya’s initiative of empowering Kenyan youth by providing them with opportunities to sharpen their skills and expand their knowledge in their respective professions.

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan youth aged between 20 and 29 years of age;

· To qualify for industrial attachment, one must be an on-going student in a recognized college or university and must provide a recommendation/reference letter from the University.

Personal Attributes

· Should possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-motivated

· Must be a team player and have the ability to solve problems

· A person of integrity

· Must be computer proficient

How To Apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to:

· Visit our website http://www.rerec.co.ke/

· Go to careers and click on this link ; Click here to apply. (Those without Gmail accounts to open one)

· Submit online applications using the form/template provided,

· Attach copies of academic certificates, transcripts/ documents and a recommendation/reference letter from the learning institution (as ONE attachment), so as to be received on or before 3rd December,2019.

Please Note

· The Corporation WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the program.

· INCOMPLETE applications will not be considered.

· Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

· REREC does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.