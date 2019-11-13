Industrial Attachment Opportunities (January to March 2020 Intake)

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships

In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (January to March 2020) Industrial Attachment programme.

The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting, Economics/Statistics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Marketing/Communication, ICT/Telecommunications, Hospitality, Records Management, Library & Information Systems, Security/Criminology, Business Administration/Management and Project Management.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 34 years

· Should be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized University and in their third or fourth year of study

· Should have a valid introduction letter from the university

· Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program

Please Note:

· The deadline for application is Wednesday 27 th November 2019.

· All applications must be submitted online via the process outlined below (Application Guidelines)

· You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.

· Incomplete applications will not be considered.

· The Authority does not extend the Attachment program

· ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

· The Authority does not charge any fee for this process .

· Monthly Stipend payable 7,000 and is subject to applicable statutory deductions

· If selected candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, copies of KRA PIN certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account details

How to Apply





Internship Opportunities

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was established by an Act of Parliament, Chapter 469 of the laws of Kenya , which became effective on 1st July 1995 . The Authority is charged with the responsibility of collecting revenue on behalf of the Government of Kenya.

Internship Opportunities

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships

In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from fresh Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma graduates for its January to December 2020 Internship programme. Law degree holders pursuing the Advocates Training program (Pupils) at the Kenya School will be engaged for six (6) months only.

The program aims at providing the Youth an opportunity for on-the job experience to build upon skills acquired at school and enhance their employability and is open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting, Economics/Statistics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Library & Information Science, Records Management, ICT, Hospitality, Security/Criminology, Project Management, Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry, Electrical Engineering.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 34 years

· Must have graduated with a first Degree (undergraduate) or Diploma from a recognized institution between January 2019 and December 2019

· Must be available full time for the twelve months duration of the program

· Should not have undertaken any other internship or exposed to work experience in their area of specialization, after graduation.

Please Note:

· The deadline for application is Wednesday 27 th November 2019.

· All applications must be submitted online via the process below.

· You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.

· Incomplete applications will not be considered.

· ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

· The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship program.

· The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.

· Monthly Stipend payable is Kshs.15,000 and is subject to statutory deductions

· Once selected candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, Certificate of Good Conduct, Copies of KRA PIN Certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account Details.