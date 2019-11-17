Counselling Psychologist





Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in Counselling Psychology.

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Dock Master

Qualifications

· Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Nautical Science.

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Nursing Officer

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and be registered with the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK).

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Engineers

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical, Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunication, Instrumentation and Control, Mechanical, Marine, Biomedical, Naval Architecture and Mechatronics Engineering and be registered with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





IT Officer

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Software Engineering/Networking. Certification in Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, and Ethical hacking or Information Security analysis will be added advantage.

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Dentist

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery and be registered with the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (MPDB).

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Pharmacist

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy and be registered with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Finance Officer

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance/Accounting option).

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Accounting Officers

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance/Accounting option).

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Library & Information Officer

Qualifications

· Must hold at least Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science.

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Technician

Qualifications

· A minimum mean grade of C (Plain) in KCSE, a relevant Diploma or above from a recognized Institution and be registered with the relevant statutory bodies, where applicable.





Lawyer

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognized University, be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, hold a current and valid practicing certificate with at least two (2) years practicing experience. Experience in litigation will be an added advantage.

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Physical Training Officer

Qualifications

· Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Science or Bachelor of Education (Physical Education).

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Journalist

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication majoring either in Broadcast Production or Public Relations with at least two (2) years working experience.

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





Public Health Officer

Qualifications

· Must hold at least a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health/Environmental Science.

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

· Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized University/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.

· The training period for Specialist Officers will not be less than three months.





General Service Officer Cadet

Qualifications

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one Science subject.

· The training period for this category will cover three (3) years leading to a BSc in Military Science and Security Studies upon completion.





Servicemen/ Women

Qualifications

· Must hold a minimum mean grade of D (plain) in KCSE.

General Conditions

· Be Kenyan citizen with no dual citizenship.

· Be in possession of a valid Kenyan National Identity Card. (4 Copies of National Identity Card and PIN certificate)

· Age – between 18 and 26 years old for GSO Cadets, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen/women with Certificate/Government Trade Test, not above 30 years for Specialist Officers, Tradesmen/women with Diploma, and not above 39 years for Chaplains/Imams.

· Be physically and medically fit in accordance with the KDF standards.

· Have no criminal record.

· Minimum Height:

(a) Men 1.60m (5ft 3in).

(b) Women 1.52m (5ft).

· Minimum Weight:

(a) Men 54.55 Kg (120 lb).

(b) Women 50.00 Kg (110 lb).

· Female candidates must NOT be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training.

How To Apply

Detailed CV which should include Weight and Height

AND

Clear photocopies of relevant academic certificates, professional body membership certificate and current National Identity Card (ID) MUST be attached to the application and be addressed to the:

Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces

(Personnel and Logistics)

Ministry of Defence

Defence Headquarters

Ulinzi House

P O Box 40668 – 00100

NAIROBI