Thursday November 21, 2019 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against forcing himself on the people by accepting the Prime Minister’s position in 2022.





On Friday last week, Uhuru, who was meeting over 4,000 Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County, said that he wouldn’t mind becoming a Prime Minister once his presidential term expires in 2022.





While terming the move as unconstitutional, Karua who was speaking at a women's conference in Nairobi, said the two term limit set by the 2010 Constitution was passed to ensure that no leader stays in Government for more than ten years.

She urged the President to retire and go home to his Gatundu home because he has served his two terms.





“As a good friend, I am telling the president to not be tempted to preside over an unconstitutional post.”





“Finish your term and let somebody else take the mantle,” Karua stated.





At the same time, she hinted at making a comeback to national politics in 2022 saying that she will be the candidate to beat during the hotly contested presidential election.



