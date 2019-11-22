Friday November 22, 2019 -NARC-Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, has rejected calls to lead the opposition for the much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Responding to a tweep by the name Francis Macharia, who asked her to marshal Kenyans into opposing BBI, which was formed following the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Karua said it was not her calling.





"Not my calling! Speaking out is sufficient. Let each person you included use their sphere of influence and while at it reject corruption lords too!" she tweeted on Friday.





Macharia had urged the NARC-Kenya boss to use the opportunity as a strategy to take over as Mt. Kenya kingpin from Uhuru who is retiring in 2022.





"Hon Martha Karua should take the role of opposition and Marshal Kenyans to reject the BBI, it is her time to rise now. I tell you Central Kenya will have a new kingpin, majority are for no to BBI," Macharia tweeted.





Karua is among prominent Kenyans who have publicly opposed the BBI.





She argues what is needed is full implementation of the 2010 Constitution and recommendations of past Commissions of Inquiries such as Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC).





