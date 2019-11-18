Monday, November 18, 2019 - This man who has been stealing women’s panties from the hanging lines was caught red handed in his mission and given a dog’s beating.
The dude was busted stealing panties in an apartment.
He was fond of unhanging the panties secretly but this time round, he was not lucky.
A video shared on twitter shows the poor guy pleading for mercy like a toddler after members of the public rained heavy kicks and blows on him.
He allegedly uses the stolen panties for rituals.
Watch the two videos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
