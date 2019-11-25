Monday, November 25, 2019 - A middle aged man is fighting for his life in a Meru hospital after he was violently gang-raped by suspected gay criminals.





The victim, a tea picker, had left a local bar in Kithaku Town, on Sunday night,when the gang accosted him.





The victim was rushed to a hospital in Meru with a bottle stuffed in his backside prompting doctors to carry out extensive surgery in his groin area to correct the damage.





The shocking incident has left residents living in fear over the rising insecurity.





“We have been having cases of insecurity in the last few months.

“We are now very alarmed because the young criminals have metamorphosed and started raping and sodomizing old men."



“The recent case was that of a tea picker who was having a drink here and was accosted by the suspected criminals,” a resident by the name Cliff Kikunda said.



The residents have now called on the Government to move with speed and deal with the barbaric gang terrorizing them.



“The Government should immediately bring security officers in the area and possibly build a police station."



“Things are very bad here,” another resident said.



