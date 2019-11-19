Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - A 23-year old man stunned a Chuka court after he confessed to having unnatural sexual acts with his neighbors’ cows, goats, chicken and sheep.





Nicholas Karani Mbuba, who hails from Mukungugu village in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, had been arraigned in court after he was caught pants down with a neighbor’s sheep.





The owner of the sheep, Mr. Mutegi Mugo, told the court that he busted the accused having sex with the animal in a nearby tea farm.





The accused is said to have fled, leaving the animal tied on a tea plant and a piece of used condom behind.





While appearing before Senior Magistrate Mwanamkuu Sudi, the accused confessed to having carnal knowledge with domestic animals and sought forgiveness.





According to a neighbor identified as Joseph Mutembei, the accused started having sexual intercourse with domestic animals five years ago and that he has no desire for women.





“This was not the first time for the accused to be found doing terrible act with animals,” said Mr Mutembei.





While condemning the shocking incident, Mutembei urged young people to refrain from drug abuse especially weed which is commonly smoked in the region.



