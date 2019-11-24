Sunday, November 24, 2019- A middle aged man is feared dead after he jumped into the Indian Ocean while on board MV Harambee Ferry on Sunday morning.





According to statement from the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) the incident happened when the vessel was crossing Likoni Channel from the mainland to the island side.





From the CCTV footage seen by KFS, the man left his seat and dived into the Ocean.





“The man was dressed in a white top and a black trouser, he left his seat dashed to the aft prow and dived into the water.





" We earnestly send our sympathies to the affected family,” read a statement from KFS.





On September 29, 2019 a mother and her daughter drowned after their vehicle slid off the same ferry and plunged into the sea at the same crossing channel.





The bodies 35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu were retrieved from the sea 13 days after the incident occurred.





The search for the body is currently underway.



