Monday November 25, 2019 - Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta was shocked last week when she woke up to find Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, inside her home in Ichaweri.





According to sources, Sonko took the journey from Nairobi to Ichaweri to beg Mama Ngina Kenyatta to speak with her son who happens to be President Kenyatta over graft cases facing him.





Mama Ngina is a matriarch of the Kenyatta family and her words are taken as law by Uhuru and the rest of the family members.





Sonko had tried to speak with Uhuru over graft cases facing him but the Head of State urged him to ‘carry his own cross’.

Mama Ngina reportedly granted Sonko an audience but like Uhuru, she told him to carry his own cross.





“They had morning tea together and Mama Ngina urged the Governor to go back to Nairobi since there was nothing she can do to help him,” said a farm worker at Kenyatta’s Ichaweri home.





Sonko is being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over a number of corruption cases where companies awarded tenders by the County sent money indirectly to his bank accounts.





According to EACC, the Governor received more than Sh 200 million shillings in form of kickbacks.



