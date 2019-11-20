Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has advised the Government on how to eliminate cancer in the country.





Speaking on Wednesday when she unveiled a cancer screening clinic at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Ida said that the Government should consult widely with different stakeholders on how to eliminate the deadly disease.

She divulged that patients have been suffering because of the health condition, adding that screening could salvage the situation before things run out of control.





“The cancer menace has left several families devastated."



"We must now devise workable strategies of lowering the burden,” she said.





She also urged women and men to go for early screening





“We should encourage our people to go for yearly checkups,” Mama Ida said.





She reminded Kenyans that early screening will help in early diagnosis so that the patients can seek treatment.



Ida also said that the screening should be extended to community gathering as well as churches.





She asked the Government to put in place different measures to ensure that cases of cancer are handled in time.



