Friday, November 22, 2019 - Kenyans on twitter have called for the arrest of a male supervisor who was caught on CCTV assaulting a lady cashier at Eastmart Supermarket in Kajiado town.
CCTV footage shared online shows the violent supervisor raining kicks and blows on the helpless lady.
A concerned Kenyan shared the CCTV footage and called for the arrest of the shameless man.
This CCTV video shows a customer (male) repeatedly beat up a supermarket cashier at Eastmart in Kajiado town. We can't tolerate such Violence in this country any more. @DCI_Kenya & @NPSOfficial_KE please intervene and have the guy apprehended. pic.twitter.com/U7YiJ2wWSJ— BRAVIN™ (@BravinYuri) November 22, 2019
