Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Machakos Governor, Dr Afred Mutua, has tried to explain to President Uhuru Kenyatta why the country is broke.





Last week, Uhuru reportedly met top Treasury officials and demanded an explanation on why Kenyans are broke despite his Government launching multi billion shillings projects in the Transport and Health sectors.





On Wednesday, Mutua blamed Government finance officials for delayed processing of payments to individuals and companies, hence rendering Kenyans broke.

Addressing journalists in Machakos, Mutua said that the officers take their time to process payments, depending on the recipient and kickbacks involved.





“There is no money in the country because public servants supposed to process things process at their own time,” said Mutua.





The second term Governor who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader says that efforts by authorities to push for payments have been hindered by the formation of cartels in both the County and national Governments, where officers involved meet in hotels to determine how payments will be done.





“When we push you to process things ndo vitu zilipwe ndo things move on, mnaita kamkunji hapa mnaanza kuwa na cartels mnakutana hapa town. ‘Sasa hii ni ya nani, who is benefiting from this one, mbona anasukuma hii‘ (When we push for payments so that things move smoothly you convene meetings and form cartels in town. You ask whose payment is this and who is benefiting and why is it being pushed),” he said.





Mutua concluded by saying cartels are hyenas who are derailing the economy hence making Kenyans broke.



