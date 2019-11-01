Friday November 1, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, stormed Kibra constituency on Friday where he campaigned for his party candidate, Imran Okoth.





Speaking on Friday when he met Abagusii people from Kibra, Raila urged the Kibra electorate to reject Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga, because he is not well educated.





The former Premier also criticised Mariga's manifesto, arguing that it does not address anything new to the people of Kibra.





“And now they are bringing you someone who is not properly schooled.”





“How will he even understand? Reject that trash," he said





Raila Odinga also insisted that Kibra people will block non ODM contestants, arguing that they understand only ODM can solve their challenges.





The ODM boss was accompanied by Governors James Ongwae, John Nyagarama, ODM Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, and Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, among others.





The Kibra by-election is slated for November 7th this year.



