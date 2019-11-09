Saturday November 9, 2019 - A section of Luhya community leaders have strongly condemned attacks against their MP, Didmus Barasa, and former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale.





Speaking to journalists on Friday, the leaders led by Wanjala Sakwa decried the attack terming it uncouth, unwarranted and undemocratic.





Sakwa asked the Dagoreti North MP to formally apologise to Didmus and the electorate for the heinous act.

In a viral video on Thursday, Arati is heard warning Didmus and threatening to unleash his team on him.





Seconds after Arati's remarks, a group of youth is seen roughing up Didmus despite begging for calmness.





Khalwale was also pelted with stones and kicked out of a polling station.





“Just the way ODM expects their candidates and agents to campaign in any part of this country, they should also allow other parties and their candidates freely access their strongholds," Sakwa said.





Nobody has so far been arrested in connection with the violence that rocked Kibra constituency during Thursday’s by- election.



