Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - A heavily endowed Instagram beauty was forced to post a photo in a tiny swim suit after some of her followers started questioning whether her big ass and curves are natural.





In most of the photos that the curvy lady posts, she rocks figure hugging dresses and tight jeans.





Team Mafisi dared her to show what she hides in her clothes and she did exactly that.





See photo of the pretty lady exposing her naked flesh and compare it with the photos where she has covered flesh.



