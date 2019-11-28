Thursday November 28, 2019 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has revealed a plot by a number of MPs associated Deputy President William Ruto to scuttle the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative through Parliament.





On Thursday, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, who is a close ally of Ruto said they will introduce the BBI report in Parliament on Tuesday next week and start discussing it.





But Ngunjiri in a post on social media on Thursday urged the likes of Sudi to hold their horses and allow a carefully organized process that would seek to let everyone know the issues that needed a constitutional change and the rationale for making the changes.

“I hear some of my colleagues in Parliament have already met and decided to quickly craft bills around the proposed BBI report in an effort to ensure we do not have a referendum," read part of Ngunjiri’s post.





In his opinion, the prerogative to decide on what needed to be changed in the constitution, how and why lies with the people of Kenya.





"I would urge them to relax. Let Kenyans read and agree on if, how/why we need to change, what," noted Wambugu.





The lawmaker who is also a close ally to President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed doubt at the credibility of the August House in carrying out structured, inclusive and non-partisan legislation on the same owing to their diverse political interests and affiliations.



