Sunday, November 10, 2019- All eyes will be at Anfield on Sunday evening when red hot Liverpool face off with Manchester City in a mouthwatering premier League clash.





Six points separate the two sides at the top of the table after 11 games, with Liverpool having dropped only two from a possible 33 and City struggling to keep pace.





Head To Head





Manchester City have dominated the Premier League in recent seasons but they have still found Anfield a tough nut to crack.





Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 16 top-flight home games against the Citizens - a run which stretches back to 2003 and is City's longest winless streak away from home in the Premier League against any opponent.





Guardiola has also failed to win at Anfield in four previous visits with City across all competitions.





However, City have only lost one of their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool home or away and could win back-to-back top-flight matches against the Reds for the first time in 82 years.





Possible Starting lineups.





Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.





Man City : Bravo; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.





Prediction: Liverpool 2:1 Man City





If there is a team capable of stopping Liverpool is Manchester city, however, the Reds have continually found a way to get the job done this season, and we are backing them to do it again and stretch their lead at the top of the league.





