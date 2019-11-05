Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Ever since former Citizen TV political reporter and anchor, Jacque Maribe, was linked to the macabre murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani together with her lover, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, she has been going through a tough life.





Besides losing her plum job at Citizen TV where she was at the top of her career, social media has turned her into a punching bag.





The former media girl, who used to camp in high end clubs partying hard with friends and top politicians when life was okay, has now turned into a motivational speaker.





In her latest message on Instagram, the once high flying reporter notes that God is faithful and encourages her followers not to give up.





“T here is no sin in being weary. It's in giving up. He who begun the good work in you will be faithful to complete it.



Love. Live. Laugh.



#GodIsFaithful ” She posted.