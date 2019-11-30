Saturday November 30, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims by some opposition leaders

that he is opposing a possible referendum as proposed by the Building Bridges task force.





Speaking during the a thanksgiving ceremony for nominated MP David Sankok held at Enkare-Ngiro primary school grounds in Narok County on Friday , Dr Ruto said he is not opposed to a referendum if that is what majority of Kenyans will agree.





“It is not necessary for us to threaten each other. The threats and intimidation will not serve us any good. Many institutions will participate in actualising what Kenyans want in the report,” Ruto said.





He said all political leaders must however accept and submit themselves to the rule of law in implementation of the report.





Dr Ruto said various commissions will take part in implementing sections of the report. We have sections that will be dealt by government ministries.





“With regards to any changes in laws, we have a democratic parliamentary system that will handle that. If there are changes that need people themselves to handle then that will be done through a referendum if need be,” he said.





“It is not us vs them. We are ready for this referendum but it should be done without divisions, intimidation and chest thumbing. It is not about a contest but let us agree because we are all Kenyans”.he added.



