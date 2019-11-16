Pan Africa Christian University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill positions outlined below from suitable candidates.





Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church.

Job Title: Lecturer

3 Positions

The purpose of these jobs is to strengthen academic leadership and innovation in the Department of Leadership, Department of Communication, Languages and Linguistics and the Department of Biblical and Theological Studies.

All suitable applicants must understand and be willing to adhere to the PAC University’s Statement of Faith:

Minimum Requirements Lecturer:

· An applicant MUST possess an earned PhD degree from a recognized University in the area of;

· Department of Leadership – Organizational Leadership or any other Leadership related discipline with expertise in Leadership and Management.

· Department of Communication – Mass Communication or Communication and Media Studies or Development Communication or Corporate Communication or any other related discipline. Preferably with expertise in film studies.

· Department of Theological and Biblical Studies – Bible & Theology, Biblical Studies, Religion or any other Theology related discipline.

In Addition to the above, applicants must have the following:

· Have at least 3 (three) years teaching experience at the University level in the relevant area;

· Have experience in curriculum development ;

· A minimum of at least two articles published in refereed journals. (Minimum of 24 publication points)

· Evidence of active participation in departmental activities and good quality teaching;

· Evidence of ability to attract research funding is an added advantage.

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae to

The HR & Administration Manager,

Pan Africa Christian University,

email to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke;

The position applied for must be clearly stated on the subject.

To reach us no later than Wednesday, 29th November 2019.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.