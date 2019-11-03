Sunday November 3, 2019 -Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has challenged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's dominance in the Coast, accusing him of having little interest in the local community.





Jumwa insisted that Mr. Odinga has done little to the coast people despite getting support for the last decade.





At the same time, Jumwa blasted the former PM for carrying himself as the spokesman of the Coastal community when he is not, adding that local leaders will continue fighting for their plight at national level.





"I want to remind you that Raila has never been a spokesman of the Mijikenda and will never be. We must stand firm; it's not a matter of getting a smooth ride, it's a matter of getting it right for our people,” Jumwa said.





The vocal MP has been supporting Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid, a move that has rattled ODM leadership.





Kilifi North MP Owen Baya threatened to have Jumwa kicked out, accusing her of inciting locals against other politicians.





Besides, she is being investigated over the death of ODM supporter Ngumbao Jola, who died a fortnight ago following Ganda Ward chaos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



