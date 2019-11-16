Sunday, November 17, 2019 -This lady has come to the defense of men and lashed out at women who keep complaining how men these days cum fast.





Any-time you log in to different social media platforms especially facebook and twitter, you will find countless posts from women complaining how men don’t last long during sex, comparing them to chickens.





But this lady has told women to learn how to cum within the shortest time possible.





According to her, men have other important things to think about other than sex- like rent, school fees etc…. and so, if you partner takes 5 minutes to cum, learn also how to cum within those minutes.





Listen to her speak.

VIDEO: "learn to cum within 5 minutes" - Nigerian lady addresses women who constantly express their frustration while expecting 'marathon' sex from men.



pic.twitter.com/uPXkuvaxhI Watch full video here >>> https://t.co/DwNmZ154YN — The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) November 16, 2019







