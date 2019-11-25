Monday November 25, 2019 - The family of retired President, Daniel arap Moi, has issued the latest health report on the nonagenarian who has been in and out of the Nairobi Hospital over the last one year.





In a Press Statement on Monday, Moi‘s Press Secretary, Lee Njiru, said the former head of State was making "good progress" and would be home before December.





“Mzee Moi, who is being attended to by a team of medics led by his physician Dr David Silverstein has recovered.”





“But because of his old age, his doctors feel that he should build up his energy before he can be discharged.”





“His medical team is being extra cautious with his care to ensure full recovery,” Njiru said.





He also said that the former President is doing well and thanked Kenyans for their prayers.





“Since Mzee Moi was readmitted to the hospital, he is getting better each day and we are confident God is taking care of him because of Kenyans’ prayers.”





“We are very hopeful that in the next few days, he will be discharged to return to the care and comfort of his home,” he said





Mzee Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years, from 1978 after the death of founding President Jomo Kenyatta to 2002.





The former President celebrated his 95th birthday on September 2.



