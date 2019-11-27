Wednesday, November 27, 2019 -A lady is crying for justice after she was assaulted by her husband, who is a prison warden at Industrial area.





The violent man who has no heart beat up his wife like a dog, disfigured her face and cut her lips.





The prison warden even tried to strangle his wife to death but she screamed for help, attracting the attention of neighbours.





Despite reporting the matter to police, no action has been taken against the violent man.





He has threatened to kill her if he is arrested.





Here's information shared by a gender based activist who is helping the lady pursue for justice after her abusive husband nearly killed her.




























