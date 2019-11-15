Friday, November 15, 2019 - This lady is crying for justice after she was beaten by her boyfriend like a dog in Huruma Estate, Nairobi.





The lady identified as Lucy Wangui, went to report the assault case at Huruma Police Station but the cops told her that the OB book was not available.





Apparently, the rogue cops have been compromised by the abusive boyfriend’s mother.

The cops told the lady that even if the suspect is arrested, he will be released.





She is crying for justice while nursing injuries.





See the injuries that the young lady sustained.







