Saturday November 9, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, to order the arrest of Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, for causing chaos and violence during the just concluded Kibra by-election.





In a video that has since gone viral, Arati was caught on camera urging his goons to beat former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, on Thursday.





The vocal lawmaker was in the city slum to monitor the Kibra by-election.

Kuria called for Arati's arrest on Friday for perpetuating violence.





“Since Fred Matiangi and the security system has said nothing about this, I presume it's fair game and we should all depend on goons, not on the police," the Gatundu legislator stated.





Kuria noted that the fact that the attacks were in the backyard of Raila Odinga, who is party to 'the handshake' was symbolic of what was to be expected from the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI).





"That this happened in the handshake bedroom speaks volumes about the Building Battalions Initiative."



"Let's all build our own goons battalions ahead of 2022," Kuria said.



