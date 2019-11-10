Sunday November 10, 2019 -Veteran politician, Koigi Wamwere, has blasted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over the violence that was witnessed during the Kibra by-election on Thursday.





Among the victims of the violence was former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who was chased from Laini Saba ward, allegedly by ODM goons.





Speaking on Saturday, the former Subukia MP condemned the images that came out of the election, pointing out that he even saw a whole Member of Parliament pleading for his life.





“When I saw a Member of Parliament crying like a child and pleading to be spared from beatings, I thought this is not right. (Nilipoona mbunge mzima akilia kama mtoto eti msinipige, niliona hapo sio vizuri)," Koigi said on Radio Sauti ya Mwananchi's Cheche show on Saturday evening.





Wamwere was referring to Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, who was roughed up by a section of rowdy youth over claims of buying votes.





Barasa, who is among politicians who had been tasked with the job of delivering the win to Jubilee Party's McDonald Mariga, was roughed up despite his pleas for mercy.





The goons who roughed up Barasa were being commandeered by Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati.



