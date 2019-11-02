Saturday November 2, 2019-

A section of lawmakers from Mt Kenya region have proposed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, as the best man to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mt Kenya kingpin.





Speaking at Nyaikungu Primary School in Kirinyaga on Friday MPs Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central), Kabinga Wathayu (Mwea) and Zachary Thuku (Kinangop) said Kiunjuri is the best man to replace Uhuru who is going home in 2022.





“The CS is an experienced leader so he should be appointed as the region's spokesman. We want him to lead us and tell us the political direction to take,"Thuku said.





The trio vowed to lobby for Kiunjuri going forward, terming him a vibrant man who can well articulate the people's rights, adding that they want him to take over immediately.





The MPs made the remarks in the presence of Mr Kiunjuri.



