Tuesday November 26, 2019 - Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, is number one looter of public money if what he is constructing in Kileleshwa is anything to go by.





The second term Governor is reportedly building a Sh 1 billion apartment in Kileleshwa courtesy of the money he has stolen from Kisii County and kickbacks he has received from multimillion shilling tenders.





It has emerged that the Governor has constructed at least three apartment blocks in Kileleshwa, sitting on a half-acre parcel of land.





The value of land at the leafy estate is estimated to be at least Sh500 million.





Here are photos of James Ongwae’s Crest Park Apartments in Kileleshwa.











