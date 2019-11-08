Friday November 8, 2019 -Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has revealed ODM Leader Raila Odinga's next move after the Kibra by-election.





While congratulating ODM candidate Imran Okoth for his early lead, Waiguru stated that going forward, they now embarking on the Building Bridges Initiative formed by Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"Congratulations to Kibra MP Elect Bernard Otieno Okoth Imran and Kibra people for voting in a true son of Kibra. Thank you for honouring the handshake. Walikucheka lakini (They laughed at you but) things are different on the ground [sic]. Long live the handshake, forward onward to BBI," she posted on her social media.





The Kirinyaga county chief had joined Odinga in Kibra on Sunday, to drum up support for Imran, who was referred to as the handshake candidate.





"We must say in plain truth that the country is peaceful because of the handshake. We will protect it," she spoke at the rally.





"The others who claim they want to bring developments are just baiting you. They are a one-man guitar, unlike Imran who is the fruit of handshake," she added.





