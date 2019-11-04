Monday, November 4, 2019 - King Swaziland (now eSwarini) Mswati III, has allegedly bought 19 Rolls Royce cars for his 15 wives and a customised Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV for himself.





Despite heading the poorest country in the world, King Mswati, who lives a lavish lifestyle, has decided to gift his 15 wives with luxurious rides.





According videos doing rounds on social media, 4 trucks loaded with 20 Rolls Royce and one Rolls Royce Cullinan were delivered to the small African country.





King Mswati's extravagance has been widely condemned by Twitter users who expressed shock that he could spend so much on luxury vehicles for his wives while his subjects live in abject poverty.





See the photos and reactions below.