Tuesday November 5, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta's preferred successor in the 2022 General Elections will be rejected in his Mt. Kenya backyard, political activist Ndung'u Wainaina has opined.





Wainaina said there was a growing rebellion against the President in the region due to harsh economic conditions particularly by young people and small scale businesspersons.





The activist, who is the Executive Director of the International Centre for Policy and Conflict, noted that Mt. Kenya will refuse to rally behind Uhuru's choice to show their displeasure against his leadership.





“There is a big rebellion in Mt Kenya against Kenyatta, especially among the youths and the small traders.”





“They will vote for anyone just to protest,” he said.





Wainaina said the region was divided over the succession debate noting that residents will vote for different presidential aspirants in the 2022 elections.





“Mt. Kenya will be scattered in parties just like what happened in the 1997 General Election.”





“In fact, there is no crystal clear person for people to coalesce around,” he said.





However, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, said the current divisions were just temporary, noting that Mt Kenya residents will vote as directed by Uhuru.





“As leaders from this region, we will be guided by our Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta on the best way forward at the General Election,” Waiguru stated.



