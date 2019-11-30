Sunday December 1, 2019-

A good number of Kikuyu community members have castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for laughing at Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, when he was abused by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, during the launch of Building Bridges

Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.





The members, who took to social media to express their anger, accused the Head of state of laughing like a fool when a top Jubilee official was being berated and derided by ODM sycophants.





Others says Uhuru was behaving in a childish state and many regretted why they voted him as a president in 2013 and 2017.





Deputy President Dr William Ruto looked sad and in deep thought as his boss laughed off the moment.





Unhappy with the arrangement of the Bomas meeting, the Jubilee Party supporters said it was not a state function but an ODM‘s National Delegates conference where Uhuru was the chief guest.



