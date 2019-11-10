Sunday November 10, 2019-

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have castigated Deputy President William Ruto after he demanded an apology

from ODM party leader Raila Odinga, following chaos which occurred during the just concluded Kibra parliamentary by-election.





Taking to social media on Saturday, Ruto accused ODM of being behind the violence witnessed on Thursday and asked Raila to come out and apologise to all those who were attacked.





"As Kenyans we demand that Tinga/his party unconditionally, unequivocally and publicly renounce the culture of violence, chaos, terror and gangsterism their signature modus operandi as witnessed in Kibra and unreservedly apologise to victims past and present for their hurt and loss," Ruto wrote





The sentiments, however, did not go well with some leaders from Central Kenya who hit back at the DP saying he is the one who should apologise.





Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, revisited the 2007 post-election violence in the Rift Valley, saying Ruto should ask for forgiveness over the killing and displacement of people which occurred in his political backyard.





"You most probably want to apologise for PEV in Rift Valley in 2007, before you point fingers at others, Sir," he posted on Facebook , Sunday.





On his part, former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando Wa Kabando said Ruto should apologise to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila for allegedly insulting them.





"Mr Deputy President, Sir: apologize unreservedly for your rants, insults, arrogance, divisiveness, disdain for your boss our President and fear of Agwambo (Raila). Vice Presidents (VPs) Jaramogi, Murumbi, Moi, Kibaki, Karanja, Saitoti, Mudavadi, Wamalwa, Awori, Kalonzo never stooped this low. Terrible. Sad," Kabando said.



