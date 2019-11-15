Friday November 15, 2019

-Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of mismanaging the economy and laughed him for asking why Kenyans are broke.





In a Facebook post on Friday, Nyoro who confirmed that he had not been invited to a meeting called by the president at Sagana State Lodge, wished retired President Mwai Kibaki a happy birthday and made a thinly veiled attack on Uhuru’s administration.





He took to social media to contrast the success of the country's economy under Kibaki and Uhuru.





“The best president of Kenya thus far, economically speaking. All action no talk. The fruits of his great planning of the economy are evident to date" Nyoro wrote





“Most assets the common mwananchi have were acquired during his reign, the economy was booming and velocity of money was high," he added.





The outspoken lawmaker who is an Economist by profession commended the former president for his prowess in, public debt management, a matter President Kenyatta's administration is struggling with.



