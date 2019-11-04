Monday November 4, 2019 -Siaya Senator James Orengo has poked holes at Jubilee candidate, McDonald Mariga's linguistic prowess, insisting that he does not understand any language.





The former Harambee Stars midfielder was fronted to run in Kibra by-election by the Jubilee party, with Deputy President William Ruto spearheading his campaigns.





Mariga has often faced criticism from a section of local leaders, with social media users questioning his speeches.





Speaking yesterday, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said Mariga does not have history, adding that his linguistic skills are wanting.





"In the Constitution, to be an MP you have to know mother tongue, Kiswahili and English. Mariga knows none. He even doesn't know sign language".





"Content and integrity are important.”





“We cannot allow people without a history to stand in the same rostrum with Raila Amollo Odinga.”





“The way to ensure that is to take Ruto home by voting in Imran,” he added.





Mariga will be facing ODM candidate Bernard Okoth, Amani National Congress' Eliud Owalo, Eng. Ramadhan Khamisi of Ford Kenya among others.



