Friday November 8, 2019-

Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has revealed the names of individual who made Jubilee party candidate, Macdonald Mariga, lose the Kibra by election.





Sharing his thoughts on social media on Friday, Khalwale, who was supporting Mariga said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula were behind Mariga’s loss.





Khalwale said that the two leaders made a mistake by fronting their candidates in the race to spoil votes.





He said if Musalia and Wetangula did not front their candidates Mariga would have won by a landslide.





Khalwale, who goes by the moniker “the bullfighter”, also said that female voters were scared to the born by the ODM goons during the voting process.





" Congratulations @MarigaOfficial for this result.1. @MusaliaMudavadi & @Wetangulam spoilt ua 5,275 & 260 votes respectively through their candidates2. Thousands of ua would be female voters were scared off by those @TheODMparty goons.U are the winne r!” Khalwale wrote on social media on Friday.



