Tuesday November 12, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has once again condemned the violence that broke out in Kibra during last week‘s by-election where a number of Jubilee Party leaders were beaten by ODM goons.





In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Khalwale said that it is saddening for leaders and Kenyans to make a joke out of the scenes doing rounds online.





Khalwale noted that his life was in danger before he decided to pick stones in Kibra.



He claimed that the angry youths wanted to harm him and he had no choice but to defend himself.





"Some people are making a joke out of an issue of life and death."



"A man must have the capacity to defend himself, his family and his country," he said.





He also said that a man from his culture cannot run away after being confronted by a 'boy'."



"Never in the culture of a Luhya man can you allow an uncircumcised boy to challenge you and you run away," he said.



