Saturday, November 16, 2019 - President Uhuru’s daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, is under siege from Kenyans over her speech about ‘Youth Empowerment’





The first daughter delivered a speech on behalf of the Kenyatta Trust during the African Philanthropy Forum held on Saturday.





In her speech, the First Daughter waxed lyrical on how the Kenyatta Trust is empowering the new generation of Africans through education.





She even goes on to give an example of a Turkana student who is currently studying Petroleum Engineering in China.

However, Kenyans have taken to social media to remind her how her father has messed the economy and the country at large and left millions of Kenyan youths wallowing in poverty due to rampant joblessness.





Some brought to her attention her father’s tendency to appoint old people to State jobs while neglecting young people wasting away despite being qualified.





Watch the video and reaction below.











