Monday November 25, 2019 - The apparent differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are causing anxiety across the country.





This was revealed by political commentator, Daudi Mwenda, who asked the President to make his stand known if he still has confidence in Ruto.





Mwenda accused Uhuru of failing in that aspect by not declaring his position on his deputy.





He further accused the President of 'maintaining a studious silence' when Kieleweke politicians have been attacking the DP, a move he said has forced Tanga Tanga leaders to come out to defend Ruto.





He warned that the war of words between the two camps was a recipe for chaos in the country.





"The upshot, or result, is a country divided.”





“All right-thinking Kenyans believe that the presidency has no desire in maintaining a badly fractured nation.”





“It is cardinal that the presidency pronounces itself on the position of the deputy," Mwenda wrote.





Mwanda further claimed that nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, campaigned for ODM in Kibra 'ostensibly on presidential instructions' and this was sending mixed signals, and accused three Cabinet Secretaries of 'publicly saying unsavoury things about the DP'.





He referred to utterances made recently by CS Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Transport's James Macharia in Murang'a during a church function they represented the Head of State.





"The unhappy situation currently sitting between President and Deputy President is sending wrong signals...It matters precious little whether the President confirms confidence in his deputy or the reverse.”





“What is important is that a decision must be made either way," Mwenda wrote.



