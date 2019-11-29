Friday, November 29, 2019 - A Kenyan woman residing in the US is staring at a lengthy jail term for allegedly trying to bribe cops for driving while drunk and crashing her car, which broke her daughter’s left collarbone.





The 41-year old woman identified as Rachel Michuki, was arrested last Wednesday morning after crashing into another vehicle in the 3700 block of George Busbee Parkway, Atlanta, according to Cobb County police arrest warrants.





The two officers that handled the incident said she had bloodshot and watery eyes when they arrived between 9:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m.





She told police she had a few drinks the night before but had nothing to drink that morning but failed an alcohol test at the scene.





According to police report, she offered an officer cash in exchange for not being arrested.





She was booked into the Cobb County jail on charges of bribery, serious injury by vehicle, DUI and failure to yield but was released the next day on an $8,470 (Sh800, 470) bond



