Friday, November 29, 2019- While majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to the harsh economy, there are a few folks eating life with a big spoon.

A case in point is this guy who decided to have a day trip to a tourist site in Northern Kenya for a birthday celebration with a fleet of choppers.

Taking to twitter, a tours and travel enthusiast by the handle @Lestdiscoverke shared the photo with the caption:

“Someone decided to have a day trip to the Northern part of Kenya for a birthday celebration with eight choppers. What are you doing with your lives?

See the choppers below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
