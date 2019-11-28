Friday, November 29, 2019- While majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to the harsh economy, there are a few folks eating life with a big spoon.





A case in point is this guy who decided to have a day trip to a tourist site in Northern Kenya for a birthday celebration with a fleet of choppers.





Taking to twitter, a tours and travel enthusiast by the handle @Lestdiscoverke shared the photo with the caption:





“Someone decided to have a day trip to the Northern part of Kenya for a birthday celebration with eight choppers. What are you doing with your lives? ”





See the choppers below.







